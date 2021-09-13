Reviewing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,362.06 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

