Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

