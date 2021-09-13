RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $694.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $689.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

