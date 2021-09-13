RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $790.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $770.00 to $790.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.72.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.