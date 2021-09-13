RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $790.00 at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $770.00 to $790.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $730.33.
Shares of NYSE RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
