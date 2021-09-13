Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,293 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE TRNO opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.