Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.36 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,337 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

