Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.79 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

