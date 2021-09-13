Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,280 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,118,686 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.03 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

