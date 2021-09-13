Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,211 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Redfin worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $895,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,823. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

