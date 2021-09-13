Robert W. Baird Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $50.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

BASE stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

