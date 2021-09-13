Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

