Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

