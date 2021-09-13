Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $6.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.75 on Monday, hitting $2,838.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,707.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,416.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

