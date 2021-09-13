Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

