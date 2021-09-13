Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 48,010 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

