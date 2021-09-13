Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LYB stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

