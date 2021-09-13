Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,715 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

