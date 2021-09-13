RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB stock opened at 18.69 on Thursday. RocketLab has a one year low of 9.50 and a one year high of 21.34.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

