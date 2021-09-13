Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RROTF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of RROTF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

