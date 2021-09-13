Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$70.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE ENGH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$60.71. 54,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,670. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$48.87 and a twelve month high of C$76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

