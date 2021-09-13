Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.