Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.83 ($170.39).

EPA:SU opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

