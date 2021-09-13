Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 28,652.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $834,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 14.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

