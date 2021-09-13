Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $480,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 257.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

