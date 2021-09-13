Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

