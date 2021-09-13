Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.