Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Sally Beauty worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 423.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

