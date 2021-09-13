Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,836 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $81,748,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 412,393 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

NYSE:BJ opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

