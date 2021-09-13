S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

