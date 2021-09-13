SafeBlast Achieves Market Cap of $447,962.26 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $447,962.26 and approximately $132,754.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,061.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.10 or 0.01369455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00508049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00349996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042530 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003381 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

