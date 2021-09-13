Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.