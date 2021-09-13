Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$947.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.36 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $332.24 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

