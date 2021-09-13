Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SARTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$947.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.36 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $332.24 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.16 and a beta of 0.63.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
