Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,840.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and last traded at GBX 3,809 ($49.76), with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,791 ($49.53).

SDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,680.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,590.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.