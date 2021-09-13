Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.25). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

SGEN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. 13,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $23,789,772 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.