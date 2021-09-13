Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

