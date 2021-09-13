Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,000 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
