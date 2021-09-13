Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUN. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

HUN opened at $27.22 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

