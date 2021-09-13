Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Man Group plc raised its stake in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $11,298,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $54.44 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.