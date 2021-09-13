Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.22 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 18,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 490,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

