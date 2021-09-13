Sei Investments Co. Has $4.83 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of South State worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.