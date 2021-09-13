Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,048 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 219.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $144.11 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.