Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,587 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $179.41 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.