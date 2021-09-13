Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,010 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

