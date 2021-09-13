Sei Investments Co. Sells 947 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Navient worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

