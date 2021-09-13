Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

