Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON UEM opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other news, insider John Rennocks acquired 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.96 ($8,206.11).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

