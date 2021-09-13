SHPING (SHPING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $80,837.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, SHPING has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $80,837.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

