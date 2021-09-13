Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy.

SMMNY stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

