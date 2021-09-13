Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 70,197 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,115. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.