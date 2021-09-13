Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,220 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $125,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CSCO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 229,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

