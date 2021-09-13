Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,431 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

NFLX stock traded down $13.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.42. The stock had a trading volume of 72,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $540.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.63. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

